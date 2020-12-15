Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

A Salisbury man arrested Friday faces charges in two counties and is a suspect in crimes that occurred in a third.

Derrick Jewone Blackwell, Jr., 24, of Agner Road, faces charges of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of firearms by a felon. He also faces charges out of Davie County on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of firearms by a felon.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Blackwell is a suspect in two armed robberies in Salisbury, a bank robbery in Surry County and a shooting in Mocksville. He was apprehended Friday during a traffic stop by the Rowan County Crime Reduction Unit.

When arrested by the Crime Reduction Unit, he was in possession of a loaded handgun, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His bond was set at $1.25 million. He remained in the Rowan County Detention Center on Tuesday.