Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

SALISBURY — At 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Salisbury Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Goodwill Store at 836 West Jake Alexander Blvd., where a suspect entered the store office and robbed the location of an undisclosed sum of money.

While officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Maple Avenue and Wilson Road, they encountered a possible suspect. During a foot chase, shots were fired at officers. Preliminary reports state officers did not fire their weapons.

The suspect attempted to forcibly take a vehicle in the immediate area of Salisbury High School. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled.

Salisbury Police are actively searching for the suspect with assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit. Officers were assisted by Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Management managing the incident.

Residents in the area were encouraged to shelter in place. Livingstone College was placed on lockdown.