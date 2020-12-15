December 17, 2020

  • 36°

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

By Staff Report

Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

SALISBURY — At 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Salisbury Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Goodwill Store at 836 West Jake Alexander Blvd., where a suspect entered the store office and robbed the location of an undisclosed sum of money.

While officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Maple Avenue and Wilson Road, they encountered a possible suspect. During a foot chase, shots were fired at officers. Preliminary reports state officers did not fire their weapons.

The suspect attempted to forcibly take a vehicle in the immediate area of Salisbury High School. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled.

Salisbury Police are actively searching for the suspect with assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit. Officers were assisted by Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Management managing the incident.

Residents in the area were encouraged to shelter in place. Livingstone College was placed on lockdown.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 already top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager

High School

High school football: Zeek is unique — now it’s official that Georgia Tech will be his next team

Crime

Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

Crime

Mooresville Road Dollar General robbed, suspect escapes

Local

Stallings named Salisbury deputy police chief

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges for robbing Goodwill store, shooting at police

Local

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Business

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Business

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

News

Freezing rain possible early today

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect