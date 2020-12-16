December 17, 2020

  • 36°

Freezing rain possible early today

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The National Weather service projects freezing rain mixed with snow and sleet at times in the forecast for early today across Rowan County and the surrounding area.

Total snow and sleet accumulations are forecast at less than an inch, with ice accumulations at possibly a tenth of an inch. While temperatures are expected to dip to freezing, the National Weather Service says the high today will be 37 and that it will be colder tonight.

Portions of upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina could have greater accumulations. Rain is expected to taper off later today, but plan on slippery road conditions if you’re traveling.

Salisbury and the surrounding area is under a winter storm advisory, while higher elevations to the west were under a winter storm warning.

Snow isn’t likely for the county, according to Steve Monday with Rowan County Weather. He said a cold rain with a mix of sleet and freezing rain is most likely for western portions of the county, with a good landmark for the dividing line being Interstate 85.
“Best chance for icy accumulation is in the Cleveland, Woodleaf areas along with the northwest corner of the county near the I-40 corridor,” Monday said.
Print Article

Comments

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 already top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager

High School

High school football: Zeek is unique — now it’s official that Georgia Tech will be his next team

Crime

Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

Crime

Mooresville Road Dollar General robbed, suspect escapes

Local

Stallings named Salisbury deputy police chief

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges for robbing Goodwill store, shooting at police

Local

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Business

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Business

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

News

Freezing rain possible early today

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect