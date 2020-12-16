High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

HIGH POINT (AP) — The High Point Furniture Market is moving its 2021 spring show back by more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority said Monday that the market changed the spring date from April 17-21 to June 5-9, The High Point Enterprise reported.

“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow,” Conley said. “Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June.”

At the outset of the pandemic, market authority leaders considered moving the spring 2020 trade show from late April to mid-June and scaling it down, but ultimately canceled it because of restrictions on travel and pandemic emergency orders. It was the first time the trade show wasn’t held since 1942.