Area Sports Briefs: Gegoreks, Medingers win Christmas tourney

The father-son duo of Steve Gegorek and Michael Gegorek teamed with the brothers Medinger (Grey and Barry) to win the annual Corbin Hills Sunday Afternoon Crowd’s Christmas Charity Tournament.

Proceeds went to The Salisbury Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund.

The Gegorek-Medinger team shot a blistering 20-under par in the Texas Scramble format, setting a new tournament scoring record while edging defending champions Alan Barefoot, Steve Honeycutt, Rick Ridenhour and Randy Bingham by two shots.

Taking third at 17-under was the team of Todd Deaton and Keith, Michael and David Dorsett.

“We had an excellent field, with 50 players in the competition, and excellent golf was on display, especially from the champions,” tournament committee member Stan Honeycutt said. “When we set the field we knew that the Gegorek-Medinger team would be in the mix for the championship. Both Steve and Michael are very tough competitors, Grey is a terrific ball striker, and no one rolls it like Barry.”

Tournament participants helped reak another tournament record, as they raised $1,000 for the Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund.

Additional prize winners were John Struzick, Rick Ridenhour, Billy Ray Corriher, Keith Dorsett and David Dorsett.

McCanless Couples

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice.

The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Hal Jordan.

Finishing second was the team of Lenny Mauseli, Bev Cobb and Susan Wydner.

Azalee Huneycutt had closest to the pin. Clement had the longest putt.

Mid. school tennis

Erwin’s girls tennis team stayed undefeated with a 6-3 home win against Mooresville Middle.

Singles Winners: Gia (M); Allie Martin (E); Leigan Lusk (E); Jaylyn Jones (E); Jaycee Eudy (E); Emerson (M).

Doubles Winners: Gia-Alyssa (M); Lusk-Jones (E); Eudy-Stone (E).

Exhibition Winners: Cooper-Garrett (E).

NPC cross country

East Rowan’s boys won Tuesday’s four-team cross country meet against North Iredell, South Iredell and Statesville at MacAnderson Park.

Thomas Ferguson ran 18:03 for second place and led the Mustangs. Shayden Edwards took third. Carson Ritchie (5th), Hunter Blackwelder (7th) and Daniel Fabian (11th) were the other East scorers.

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle ran 17:22 for first place.

• East Rowan’s girls were third. Jayden Featherstone (12th) and Chelsea Earnhardt (13th) led the Mustangs.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell won in 21:33.

YVC cross country

Gray Stone freshman Emberleigh Pauley-Brown was the Yadkin Valley Conference champion and led the Knights to the team championship in Denton.

Pauley-Brown ran a time of 21:01.

Gray Stone senior Jenna Freeman was second in 21:12. Other scorers for the Knight were Grace Eppehimer (4th), Kimbal Chapman (5th) and Anaston Trexler (8th).

Volleyball

In North Piedmont Conference volleyball, West Rowan lost at North Iredell 22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22 and 15-4.

KK Dowling had 16 kills, 26 digs, three aces and three blocks for the Falcons (5-3). Kelcie Love had nine kills and four blocks.

Emma Clarke had 10 kills and four blocks. Madelyn VonCanon had seven kills, four aces and two blocks. Anna Blackledge had four kills and five blocks. Ashlee Ennis had 27 digs and two aces. Allison Ennis had seven assists and 20 digs. Noe Gaeta had 39 assists and 14 digs. Kenadi Sproul had 10 digs.

South Rowan stayed undefeated on Monday with a 25-10, 25-15 and 25-19 win against Lexington.

Anna Rymer had 26 kills in the Central Carolina Conference matchup. Leah Rymer had 24 assists. Payton Black had 22 digs. Cameron Black had five aces.

• South Rowan’s jayvees won against Lexington 25-23 and 25-22.

Laurel Everett had five kills. Bailey Fisher had 10 digs, five aces and five assists. Ava Hinson had 10 digs. Avery Welch had eight digs.

Salisbury won against East Davidson 29-31, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21 in a Central Carolina Conference matchup on Monday.

Alli Tuck had 10 kills and four blocks, while Ellen Yang had 26 assists, 18 digs, five kills and five aces to lead the Hornets to a Senior Night win.

Carson swept Statesville on Monday and hosts West Rowan on Friday. East Rowan was swept by South Iredell, and North Rowan was swept by Gray Stone.

Catawba basketball

Catawba’s men are still scheduled to host Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

• Catawba’s men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to play at Mars Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Women’s basketball

McKenzie Gadson (Carson) had eight points and three rebounds for Anderson in Tuesday’s 77-67 loss to Emmanuel.

