Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

SALISBURY — Buoyed by increased contributions, the Christmas Happiness Fund is several thousand dollars ahead of where it was one year ago.

So far this year, the fund has generated $30,229 for the Salvation Army. On the same date in 2019, the fund had raised $26,371.15.

The Christmas Happiness Fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families. It was started in 1952 when Spencer Murphy, a Post editor, realized Rowan County children would not receive gifts that year. He made an appeal and asked to the community to dig into their wallets.

The needs of the community have continued to grow and so have the contributions.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St. or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions total $6,315. They are as follows:

• Salisbury International Women Club, $100.

• Digna Freirich, $50

• In memory of Kristi Kruchkow by Danny and Donna Kruchkow, $100.

• In honor of Dr. Bob Lewis by E.D. and Elizabeth Cook, $200.

• In loving memory of our parents: Hoytt and Ann Heilig and Robert and Helen Sloop, $100

• In loving memory of our wonderful grandparents, Floyd and Dot Burton, from Drew and Chris Roseman and Bubba and Megan Morris, $50.

• In memory of parents Leroy and Laura Neely, son Anthony and husband Vernon Thomside by Phyllis Thomside, $100.

• In memory of Robert Matthew Wall by Sherry and Walter Wall, $500.

• In memory of our parents, Eva and Frank Kelly and Art and Fran Hanson, who always made sure we had a special toy under the tree, by Ed and Eileen Hanson-Kelly, $25.

• In loving memory of Blanche, Quiller, Bud, Mack, Margie, Smith, Rob, Marie, Patricia, Bill and Mable. Gone but never forgotten. $200

• In memory of my deceased friends and co-workers at the Rowan County Assessors Office: Wallace Peeler, John Smith, Bill Snipes, Jerry Rowland, Chubby Hordan, Vivian Mull, Margaret Young, Virginia Kluttz, Mae Francis Johnson, Madolyn Yates, Mildred Monroe and Margaret Gobble by JHW, $50

• In honor of my mom, Sheila B. Williams, and in memory of Lorraine “Gran” Williams, Bernard Williams, Clifford “Pop” Bost and and Hazel “Mimi” Bost by Brandon, $50.

• In honor of our mom and dad, Brandon and Brad Vinson, by Neely, Taylor and Asher Vinson, $50.

• In memory of Howard E. and Norma J. Fetterman from their children, $200.

• In loving memory of Judy and David by Sandy, $200.

• In memory of Buck Hurley, $1,000.

• In honor of all veterans, past, present and future by AMVETS Post 565, $50.

• Betty Brown, $100.

• In honor of Elizabeth E. Gish by L.M. Gish, $100.

• In memory of John E. Bame by Sarah Bame, $25.

• The Otts, $250.

• In honor of Amy and Chris Foote and Jen Fogt by Ginny Champion, $50.

• In loving memory of Biorgio and Mecede Porcari and in honor of foster children at Rowan County Social Services by Sandy Porcari, $50.

• In honor of the military, especially those unable to be home for the holidays, and their families by Gregg and Melissa Robbins, $50.

• Gabby Marcum, $40.

• In memory of Susie and Tom Thurston and Dick Thurston by Susan and Joe Sember, $100.

• In memory of rose and Eddie Post by David Post, $500.

• In memory of Carol Rummage Swoope, you will always be our niece, by Uncle Curtis and Auntie Jean Waller, $20.

• In memory of Deacon Harold Thomas by Hallie Hawkins Missionary Circle, $25.

• Corbin Hills Sunday afternoon crowd, $1,000.

• In honor of Rochelle Bost and Dinah Carpenter by Kay McCartney, $100.

• In memory of Bill Bloodworth by Bob and Relena Talbert, $25.

• For the children of Salisbury by Donna E. Carr, $100.

• In memory of Sonny Lippard by Nancy Lippard, $25.

• In memory of Alvin Smith by Jeff and Rhonda Ward, $40.

• In loving memory of Randy by Linda and family, $40.

• In honor of entire staff of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church by Pennie and Dick Martin, $100.

• In honor of Linda Adams by Dick and Pennie Martin, $100.

• In memory of Richard K. Barringer by John and Pauline Barringer, $100.

• In honor of our friends and neighbors in Milford Hills by Chuck and Liz Friedrich, $250.

• In honor of Robert “Mr. Robert” Jones by Jennifer Hubbard and Steve Cobb, $100.

• In loving memory of Rudy Butler by Bo Butler, $25.

• In loving memory of Guy and Betty Poplin by Bo Butler, $25.

• In honor of Elizabeth Spencer and Davis West by Bo Butler, $25.

• In honor of Chery Lockert by Bo Butler, $25.

• In memory of Doug Jones by Bo Butler, $25.

• In honor of Melody Jones by Bo Butler, $25.