December 18, 2020

  • 39°
Turner

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

By Staff Report

Published 5:45 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a low speed chase that led to several drug charges against the driver Wednesday.

At about 5:45 p.m., a driver in a silver Honda Accord with a fictitious tag was stopped near 2270 Glover Road south of Salisbury. Once deputies with the Crime Reduction Unit tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over. A low speed pursuit lasted for about 4 miles and several items were thrown out of the window of the vehicle.

Items later recovered included suboxone strips and oxycodone tablets. The driver  eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.  Deputies also found approximately $14,500 in cash in the car. Four grams of oxycodone and 327 suboxone strips were seized.

Charles Dennis Turner III faces two felony drug charges and misdemeanors for reckless driving, littering, fleeing to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a fictitious license plate. He  was given a $50,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County board of health unsure about testing next year with relief funds set to expire this month

Nation/World

Biden taps first Native American for interior secretary

News

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

Business

Custom T-shirt shop owners seek to inspire others through creativity

Crime

Concord officer, Rowan native Shuping remembered as reliable, hard worker

News

Appeals court rejects bid to return Confederate statue to downtown Winston-Salem

Business

Through humor and song, Patrick Henry delivers message about connection at Power in Partnership event

Coronavirus

Second COVID-19 vaccine set for FDA approval after panel endorsement

Crime

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported at Bethamy Retirement Center; positivity rate rises again

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager