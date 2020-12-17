Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

SALISBURY — A suspect in two robberies Thursday morning is in custody, a news release said.

Christopher Donelle Pharr, 35, will face charges in connection with a robbery at Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union and Marlow’s Bar-B-Q and Seafood, both of which are on Statesville Boulevard.

The first incident occurred at about 9:34 a.m. when a man entered the credit union and snatched a purse from an employee. A second employee chased the man, recovered the purse and took note of the vehicle he used to flee.

Shortly after that, a man robbed a cashier at Marlow’s of an undisclosed sum of money and fled on food.

A vehicle matching the description of the one seen at the credit union was seen by a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the parking lot of Stop and gG on West Cemetery Street. The deputy also saw a man matching a description provided. A news release said the man, identified as Pharr, fled from the deputy and was arrested after a brief chase.

Charges are pending, police said.