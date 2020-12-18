December 18, 2020

Cody Drew Garrison

Blotter: Mocksville man charged with rape in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:50 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

SALISBURY — A Mocksville man was arrested Tuesday on rape charges in Rowan County.

Cody Drew Garrison, 23, was charged with statutory rape/sex offense of a 13, 14 or 15 year old by a defendant at least six years older.

The offense reportedly occurred in early September. The victim was 13. The parents of the victim reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Charles David Stitt, 38, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and second degree trespassing. Stitt is accused of trespassing at a residence in the 2400 block of Windswept Way in Rockwell. The Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested after refusing to leave. Deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket when they searched him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

• Charles Dennis Turner, 41, was charged Wednesday with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Bobbi Jo Rowland, 39, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premises in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury

• Eric James Megirt, 41, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of Kevin Avenue in Kannapolis.

• A man on Wednesday reported the theft of a recreational motor vehicle in the 27oo block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Red Pine Drive in Gold Hill.

• A man on Wednesday reported a drug overdose in the 2600 block of Earle Street in Kannapolis.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Arthur John Quince, 61, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering a building in the 100 block of Airport Road at South Main Street.

• Dominique Alexis Everhart, 28, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance in the 100 block of Ryan Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported obscene material/pornography in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street.

  • Polls

