December 18, 2020

  • 39°

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

By Tom Foreman Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM  — Fraternity members at North Carolina’s flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that for years funneled huge quantities of drugs into three college campuses, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Twenty-one people have been charged in connection to the ring following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro said in a news release.

The illegal drug activity involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma, and Beta Theta Pi fraternities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill between 2017 and the spring of 2020, according to court filings.

Over several years, the drug ring funneled more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs into UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University, prosecutors said.

The suspects range in age from 21 to 35, with the majority being in their mid-twenties. It’s unclear how many are or were students at any of those three schools.

“I want to make it very clear: This is not the situation where you have single users — where you have a 19-year-old sipping a beer or you have someone who is taking a puff of a joint on the back porch of a frat house,” U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin said at a news conference, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh. “These are 21 hardened drug dealers.”

In an emailed statement on Thursday afternoon, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said none of the suspects are currently enrolled UNC students, but said the school “will remain vigilant” in combating illegal drug use.

“The University is committed to working with law enforcement to fully understand the involvement of any university individuals or organizations so that disciplinary action can be taken,” Guskiewicz said.

Court documents said investigators used information from sources and defendants as well as undercover purchases and surveillance to determine the suspects were shipping cocaine from California via the U.S. Postal Service and moving marijuana by motor vehicles.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County board of health unsure about testing next year with relief funds set to expire this month

Nation/World

Biden taps first Native American for interior secretary

News

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

Business

Custom T-shirt shop owners seek to inspire others through creativity

Crime

Concord officer, Rowan native Shuping remembered as reliable, hard worker

News

Appeals court rejects bid to return Confederate statue to downtown Winston-Salem

Business

Through humor and song, Patrick Henry delivers message about connection at Power in Partnership event

Coronavirus

Second COVID-19 vaccine set for FDA approval after panel endorsement

Crime

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported at Bethamy Retirement Center; positivity rate rises again

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager