December 18, 2020

  • 39°

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

“I grew up playing in creeks and being outside, so it’s something I’m passionate about and I want to pass it to them.”

— Alesha Roseman, on how the Bright Ideas grant from EnergyUnited allows Overton Elementary students to learn beyond the classroom walls

“Working as hard as you can is never an empty goal.”

— Austin Chrismon, former South Rowan standout on completing his time as a member of the University of North Carolina football team

“We want to make sure we do the right thing for the city. We live in a town that’s proud of its history.”

  Gianni Moscardini, Downtown Salisbury Inc. chair and member of the task force working on the Empire Hotel redevelopment project

“The thing that impressed me the most is that she could talk for hours about the history of Salisbury and give dates and names. I always wanted to know how she could remember all the history.”

— Beth Shafer, speaking of Betty Dan Spencer, whose interest in local history consumed her later years

  

“People would certainly have a reason this year to pass, but they’ve been great this year. I’ve been surprised at people’s generosity.”

— Carole Simmons, co-chair of the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope that funds hospital projects to assist patient needs

“If RSS is successful with renewal, I believe that this could be the district in North Carolina that shows every other school district in the state and the country how to improve achievement for every group of students and how to close the achievement gap between student groups.”

  Tony Watlington, who is taking over as superintendent of Rowan-
Salisbury Schools

“Substance use disorder is a disease. Treatment works and not only saves lives, but reduces recidivism, supports families and contributes to the economy. It’s simply the right thing to do.”

— Kody H. Kinsley, deputy secretary of  Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities on health officials amping up efforts to combat opioid overdoses

“You never know.”

— David Treme, when the former Salisbury city manager was asked if his time as Spencer’s interim town manager would be his final stop

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County board of health unsure about testing next year with relief funds set to expire this month

Nation/World

Biden taps first Native American for interior secretary

News

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

Business

Custom T-shirt shop owners seek to inspire others through creativity

Crime

Concord officer, Rowan native Shuping remembered as reliable, hard worker

News

Appeals court rejects bid to return Confederate statue to downtown Winston-Salem

Business

Through humor and song, Patrick Henry delivers message about connection at Power in Partnership event

Coronavirus

Second COVID-19 vaccine set for FDA approval after panel endorsement

Crime

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported at Bethamy Retirement Center; positivity rate rises again

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager