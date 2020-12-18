December 18, 2020

  • 39°

Saint Louis wins 11th straight as Wolfpack falters on the road

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins scored 20 points, Jordan Goodwin had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Saint Louis beat North Carolina State 80-69 on Thursday night.

Saint Louis (6-0) has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.

Manny Bates scored 20 points, including three second-half dunks, and a career-high eight blocks to lead N.C. State (3-1). The Wolfpack played their first game in two weeks after having games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled, and Louisville postponed.

Devon Daniels added 15 points and Braxton Beverly had 13 for N.C. State, which shot 46% (26 of 57) from the field and missed 14 of 18 from long range.

Perkins, the Billikens’ leading scorer averaging 19.4 points, made 7 of 16 shots. Goodwin added a season-best five assists and two steals. Goodwin has a double-double in all but one game this season.

Yuri Collins added 17 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points and Hasahn French a season-high 13 rebounds.

The game was tied at 58 midway through the second half. Perkins had nine points as part of 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens’ lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

County board of health unsure about testing next year with relief funds set to expire this month

Nation/World

Biden taps first Native American for interior secretary

News

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

Business

Custom T-shirt shop owners seek to inspire others through creativity

Crime

Concord officer, Rowan native Shuping remembered as reliable, hard worker

News

Appeals court rejects bid to return Confederate statue to downtown Winston-Salem

Business

Through humor and song, Patrick Henry delivers message about connection at Power in Partnership event

Coronavirus

Second COVID-19 vaccine set for FDA approval after panel endorsement

Crime

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported at Bethamy Retirement Center; positivity rate rises again

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager