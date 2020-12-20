December 20, 2020

  • 37°

Christmas tree sales healthy for NC

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

By Seth Nagy
N.C. Cooperative Extension

For many of us, the Christmas season couldn’t get here quick enough for 2020. This year has been full of unimaginable craziness, but it seems the spirit of Christmas is shining bright. Early indications are, this Christmas season, tree sales are up.

The Fraser fir is the Cadillac of Christmas trees, but it’s not the only Christmas tree. In North Carolina, there are more than a dozen trees grown as Christmas trees. These include; Canaan fir, Concolor fir, Nordmann fir, Turkish fir, blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, eastern red cedar, Leyland cypress, “Carolina Sapphire” Arizona cypress, “Blue Ice” Arizona cypress, “Green Giant” arborvitae, white pine, Virginia pine, and Scotch pine. However, 96% or more of production in N.C. is the state’s native tree, Fraser fir.

North Carolina is second only to Oregon for total Christmas tree sales. Annual sales for N.C. are 5.4 million trees; Oregon is 8.5 million trees. Michigan trails behind with 1.3 million in annual tree sales, with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin rounding out the top five states for Christmas tree sales. Avery County leads North Carolina in tree production. Fraser firs grow at 4,500 feet in elevation, however, if planted, they can grow on north-facing slopes down as low as 2,300 feet elevation.

There are 1,300 Christmas tree farms in North Carolina totaling 30,000 acres. Annual tree sales in our state are estimated to be $350 million. However, this is not easy money for tree farmers. It takes 10 years to grow a Fraser fir. The farmer makes multiple visits to each tree every year. The trees have to be shaped and fertilized, and weeds have to be controlled.

Seth Nagy is the county extension director in Caldwell County.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

News

A look at attempts and legal challenges with implementing a voter ID law in North Carolina

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress

Local

Groundwork still being laid for community ‘Paint the Pavement’ project; expected to begin in spring

Local

Commissioners approve COVID-19 grant revisions

Faith

Funeral service scheduled for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

Business

Cookies and cakes: Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store helps nonprofit raise money, spread Christmas joy

High School

High school athletics: Special two-sport career for Salisbury’s Yang

Coronavirus

Second vaccine for COVID-19 cleared; doses to start arriving Monday

News

NC appeals judge censured for ‘toxic work environment’

News

Supreme Court says lawmakers can decide how block grants are spent in setback to Cooper

Coronavirus

County, state again reach COVID-19 records; health officials say ‘peak’ yet to come

Nation/World

Congress averts shutdown; more work continues on pandemic aid

Education

RCCC graduates take victory lap during unique graduation ceremony

Elections

NC elections board finally certifies chief justice results

Nation/World

Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Blotter: Mocksville man charged with rape in Rowan