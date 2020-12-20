Letter: Article captured David Treme well

I read with delight Carl Blankenship’s article in Sunday’s Post about long-time Salisbury resident David Treme’s re-re-re-retirement, this time from Spencer (“Treme moves on from interim role in Spencer”). For people who have not met the man, I would say this: If you’ve ever known someone that, every time you encounter them, you walk away feeling better about yourself and the world in general, that, to me, is David Treme.

I first met David shortly after moving to Salisbury in 2014. I was out walking my small dog one day and saw David walking his. They both welcomed us to the neighborhood, we chatted and as we parted, David smiled and said, “Just remember, Jesus loves you, and I love you, too.” I was a bit taken aback … most people don’t talk like that to someone they’ve just met! But soon I realized that David says that to almost everyone who crosses his path, whether it’s a life-long pal or a total stranger. And the joy on their faces always matches, and sometimes even surpasses his.

That’s what I appreciate most about Mr. Blankenship’s article: he starts by covering David’s many accomplishments, as well as his great understanding of people. But then goes deeper into exactly why the man’s been successful: his faith. As the article points out, David loves his God and truly trusts in the power of prayer. And he shows it. A wise man once said that a merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance. I’m thinking he may have had David Treme in mind when he said that.

— Kathleen Bergeron

Salisbury