Santa shows up for Y Academy’s Christmas party

Santa Claus may soon be coming to town, but he took a break from his busy North Pole schedule and stopped by the JF Hurley Family YMCA to surprise the children currently enrolled in the Y Academy. It just happens one of the YMCA counselors is a good friend of his and was able to persuade him to come south for a visit.

His appearance at the YMCA miraculously occurred on the same day as the Y Academy Christmas party. His emergence shocked everyone. The children ran in amazement to greet him but Santa, safely shielded under his beard and following distance protocols, only waved. With hands sanitized and appropriately masked, each child was able to talk to Santa.

Requests to Santa ranged from a PS5 to a puppy. Several children are asking for an iPhone 11. We hope Santa has a hot line to Apple!