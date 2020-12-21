December 21, 2020

  • 50°

Blotter: Dec. 21

By Staff Report

Published 11:52 am Monday, December 21, 2020

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a dirt bike was removed from the bed of a pickup truck on the 100 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported a previous breaking and entering occurred in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Friday reported a person damaged the bike rack on the back of his van in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Friday reported a person stepped on her foot with steel-toed boots in the 200 block o Wilson Road.

• A man on Friday reported a hit and run that caused $500 in damage in the 1400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• EcoATM on Friday reported being a victim of fraud at 300 South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

• A person on Friday reported a miscellaneous found body in the 1300 block of West Bank Street.

• Queshawn Antonio Mason, 18, was charged Friday with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in the 1400 block of West Horah Steet.

• Roy Calvin McCarter, 53, was charged Friday with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age in the 200 block of Wilson Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Heritage Carports on Thursday reported a burglary in the 3800 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A person on Thursday called to report a kidnapping at Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis. Deputies discovered the caller lied and gave a false statement about what happened.

• Residential Garbage Service on Thursday reported a larceny in the 400 block of Sloan Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man on Thursday reported that his truck was stolen in the 4800 block of Foster Road in Cleveland sometime between Monday and Thursday.

• A man on Thursday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Bonanza Drive in Salisbury.

• Alexander Robert Wynalda, 19, was charged Thursday with resist, obstruct, delay officer in the 8400 block of Dogwood Drive and Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

Print Article

Comments

Local

In lieu of traditional Christmas party, Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post members deliver gifts to students

Coronavirus

28% of all COVID-19 cases currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Local

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

Nation/World

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

News

More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant

News

Years later, legal challenges still stand in way of voter ID implementation

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress

Local

Groundwork still being laid for community ‘Paint the Pavement’ project; expected to begin in spring

Local

Commissioners approve COVID-19 grant revisions

Faith

Funeral service for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

Business

Cookies and cakes: Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store helps nonprofit raise money, spread Christmas joy

High School

High school athletics: Special two-sport career for Salisbury’s Yang

Coronavirus

Second vaccine for COVID-19 cleared; doses to start arriving Monday