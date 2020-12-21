December 21, 2020

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, December 21, 2020

ROCKWELL – A Kannapolis woman was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing a safe containing $8,000-10,000 and an Xbox One.

Alea Hope Jenkins, 22, was charged Saturday in connection to a Dec. 5 incident during which a safe and console were stolen from a Rockwell home in the 100 block of BK Avenue. Jenkins is accused of breaking into the home with the intent to steal while the occupants were there.

Jenkins was arrested and detained at Rowan County Detention Center on Saturday on a $2,500 bond.

In other warrants:

• Sarah Loren Scheer, 29, of Salisbury, was charged Friday with felony selling or delivering heroin and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute heroin in connection to an incident that occurred in July 2017. The warrant for Scheer’s arrest was dated Jan. 9.

• James Edward Coe, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday. Coe was allegedly found in possession of a Bersa .380 handgun and has a previous felony conviction.

Another warrant describes the arrest of Devin Alexander Cornwell, 23, of Salisbury, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon with a weapon of the same make and color on Friday. Cornwell was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Caleb Dean Riddle, 29, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and a traffic citation for driving while license revoked.

• Merry Rangel, 51, of Salisbury, was charged Friday with felony larceny by employee for allegedly stealing $146.41 worth of assorted merchandise, including clothing, hair spray and baking goods.

• Sicerra Nicole Bowles, 30, of Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor second degree trespass on Saturday.

Bowles was charged after allegedly remaining on Walmart property after being advised “not to enter or remain there” by an employee. Bowles was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking bowl.

