December 21, 2020

  • 50°
The suspect is shown in a surveillance video from Office Depot. Submitted photo

Rowan Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $1.6 million theft

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:06 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help to identify a man believed to have broken into Old Carolina Brick Company earlier this month.

The agency began investigating the incident Dec. 6 at a building near Gold Hill that was being used to store equipment and other material.

The company estimated more than $885,000 in damage to the building and $850,000 worth of items stolen to include a forklift, a Caterpillar loader, dryer trays and a crusher motor.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Jeremy Thomason was able to locate several items at the scene left behind by the suspect. The detective was able to obtain a video of the suspect at Home Depot along with the vehicle he was operating.

The vehicle the suspect is believe to be driving. Submitted photo

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683, First Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $1.6 million theft

Local

In lieu of traditional Christmas party, Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post members deliver gifts to students

Coronavirus

28% of all COVID-19 cases currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Local

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

Nation/World

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

News

More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant

News

Years later, legal challenges still stand in way of voter ID implementation

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress

Local

Groundwork still being laid for community ‘Paint the Pavement’ project; expected to begin in spring

Local

Commissioners approve COVID-19 grant revisions

Faith

Funeral service for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

Business

Cookies and cakes: Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store helps nonprofit raise money, spread Christmas joy

High School

High school athletics: Special two-sport career for Salisbury’s Yang