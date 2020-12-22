Nine promoted at Salisbury Fire Department to engineer

SALISBURY — Fire Chief Bob Parnell announced the promotion of nine members of the Salisbury Fire Department to the rank of engineer.

“This is a great group of firefighters who have not only displayed hard work and dedication but have also invested in themselves and Salisbury Fire Department. I congratulate and thank each one of them for their service to our department and residents,” Parnell said.

Engineer Troy Agner joined the department in 2016 and is a graduate of North Rowan High School. Agner’s promotion was effective Nov. 28 and he is assigned to Ladder 1 “C” shift.

Engineer Robert Brown joined the department in 2017 and is a graduate of Pennsbury High School in Pennsylvania. He earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Brown’s promotion was effective June 29 and he is assigned to Engine 2 “B” shift.

Engineer Adrian Gantt joined the department in 2017 and she is a graduate of East Rowan High School. Gantt earned a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University. Gantt’s promotion was effective July 13 and she is assigned to Engine 1 “C” shift.

Engineer Henry Horne joined the department in 2018 and is a graduate of Monroe High School. Horne earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingstone College. Horne’s promotion will be effective Dec. 26 and he will be assigned to Ladder 4 “B” shift.

Engineer Anthony Imes re-joined the department in 2019 and is a graduate of North Rowan High School. Imes earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University. Imes’ promotion will be effective Dec. 26 and he will be assigned to Engine 6 “B” shift.

Engineer Jordan Krull joined the department in 2018 and he is a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Massachusetts. Krull’s promotion will be effective Dec. 26 and he will be assigned to Engine 2 “A” shift.

Engineer William Parrish joined the department in 2017 and he is a graduate of West Rowan High School. Parrish’s promotion will be effective Dec. 26 and he is assigned to Engine 6 “C” shift.

Engineer Jacob Warner joined the department in 2018 and is a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. Warner’s promotion was effective June 29 and he is assigned to Engine 1 “A” shift.

Engineer Michael Wood joined the department in 2018 and he is a graduate of Rowan County Early College. He earned an associate’s degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Wood’s promotion was effective July 13 and he is assigned to Engine 2 “C” shift.