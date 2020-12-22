December 22, 2020

Woman faces felony charge after drugs found hidden in underwear

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces a felony charge after she was brought into the Rowan County Detention Center and officers discovered she’d hidden drugs in her underwear.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Megan Laura Snider with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule III in jail premises.

According to Maj. John Sifford, she was brought into the jail late Saturday and kept in holding until after midnight. She was then brought to the booking area to be processed. Upon searching Snider, officers found a white suboxone pill hidden in her underwear.

Sheriff’s deputies served outstanding arrest warrants on Snider for resist, obstruct, delay an officer and disorderly conduct and injury to public facilities. She remains in the county jail under a $3,000 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday his vehicle was stolen from 100 block of Dixon Drive.

• A man reported on Friday someone attempted to break into his property in the 200 block of Grand Oaks Drive, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole her vehicle from the 600 block of West Round Street, Landis.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 1000 block of Jubilee Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole his motorcycle from the 15200 block of U.S. 52, Gold Hill.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was assaulted while in the 500 block of Bradshaw Road.

• Tequila Norma Young, 30, was charged on Saturday with simple assault while in the 1000 block of Jubliee Drive.

• Tyre Tread Ragin, 34, was charged on Saturday with assault on a female while in the 1000 block of Jubliee Drive.

• Tammie Reece Gail, 61, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor assault and battery while in the 300 block of Red Rose Lane, Mooresville.

• Jennifer Leigh Hellard, 48, was charged on Sunday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premises while in the Rowan County jail.

• Jason David Curzi, 43, was charged on Sunday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Christopher Darnell Pharr, 35, was charged on Sunday misdemeanor assault on a government official while at the Rowan County jail.

