East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

EAST SPENCER — The East Spencer town board has made plans to conduct a year-end evaluation of Town Administrator James Bennett, who made one year on the job in October.

Mayor Barbara Mallett said each board member will receive evaluation forms and once they are completed Bennett will receive his evaluation by mid-January when the board has a work session.

She said he’s already had a six-month evaluation.

Prior to signing on as East Spencer’s town administrator, Bennett, an Anson County native, retired in 2018 from his job with the town of Red Springs.

He worked in Red Springs for six years. Bennett previously as town manager in Marshville and as an assistant county manager and interim manager in Anson County.

The board held a special called meeting where in addition to discussing the evaluation it also talked about the disbursement of C.A.R.E.S. Act funds. Bennett inquired whether he could distribute those funds before the end of the year.