Shoutouts
Claire Allen, of Salisbury, was named to the Gardner-Webb University Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. Allen is a junior majoring in English and minoring in writing and history
Brooke Keadle, of Salisbury, a student in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Tennessee’s Herbert College of Agriculture, has graduated first in her class.
.
