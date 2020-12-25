Blotter: December 24
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests:
• Joseph Dale Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday on a felony count of possession of a weapon by felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun.
• David Francois Boykins, 35, was arrested on Thursday for misdemeanor assault on a female.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
• Travis Skyler Blankenship, 30, was arrested on Wednesday for a misdemeanor count of resist, delay, obstruct a public officer as well as a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury with sexual motives.
• A man on Wednesday reported property damage on the 300 block of South Shaver Street around 5 p.m.
• A man on Wednesday reported lost property on the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported
Staff Report news@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — For the second straight week, Rowan County has set a record for a single-day increase... read more