December 25, 2020

  • 30°

Blotter: December 24

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrests:

• Joseph Dale Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday on a felony count of possession of a weapon by felon  and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun.

• David Francois Boykins, 35, was arrested on Thursday for misdemeanor assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Travis Skyler Blankenship, 30, was arrested on Wednesday for a misdemeanor count of resist, delay, obstruct a public officer as well as a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious injury with sexual motives.

• A man on Wednesday reported property damage on the 300 block of South Shaver Street around 5 p.m.

• A man on Wednesday reported lost property on the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

News

Another Cooper inauguration gets derailed

News

1 million gallons of hog waste spills

Coronavirus

‘A lot of good in a short time:’ COVID-19 paramedics reflect on program as it comes to an end

Education

Laurel Harry to take over Literacy Council

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

Business

‘She always brought a smile:’ Dickert leaves behind positive legacy at Rowan EDC

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students

Christmas Happiness

Grateful couple gives to Christmas Happiness in honor of family

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County to use state program to continue free testing next year

Education

Education briefs: Kannapolis schools in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program

East Spencer

East Spencer resident not happy with drainage repair

Education

Festive ‘disasters’ strike at Hurley Elementary

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports six new COVID-19 deaths; 29% of all cases currently active

Coronavirus

Army veteran first to be vaccinated at Salisbury VA

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmate found dead in cell

News

NC Supreme Court removing portrait of slave owner ex-justice

Nation/World

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Education

COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

East Spencer

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator