December 26, 2020

  • 28°

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

By Natalie Anderson

Published 10:01 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police on Wednesday charged a man with felony assault by strangulation and resisting an officer while an officer was conducting an investigation for assault on a minor.

Justin Evan Wilkes, 33, of Salisbury, was charged with a felony count of assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. An arrest report alleges Wilkes strangled another man by putting him into a headlock to choke him. The report also states Wilkes choked a woman and pushed her about the forehead.

Additionally, when officers responded to a call of physical disturbance, Wilkes allegedly refused to remain outside of his residence while officers investigated an assault on a minor.

Wilkes was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $6,500 bond.

In other crime reports:

• David Junior Brown, 68, of Salisbury was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon as well as misdemeanor engaging in Wildlife Resources Commission activity with no license/permit. Brown allegedly had in his possession a Stevens Pump Action Shotgun Model 320 12 GA after being previously convicted in January 2005 for attempted assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. At the time, he was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation.

• Daniel Lee Stice II, 40, of Salisbury was charged Wednesday with felony breaking and entering into a building located on the 700 block of Wesley Drive with the intent to commit a felony.

• David Paul Wilhelm, 39, of Salisbury was charged Thursday with felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

