December 25, 2020

  • 30°
Santa was delivering mail along Main Street on a rainy Christmas Eve. Submitted photo

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

SALISBURY — Melanie Tysinger spotted Santa delivering mail on a rainy Christmas Eve along Main Street in Salisbury. She stopped to have a conversation with him Thursday afternoon and snap his picture.

“We had a pleasant but brief conversation with the local mail carrier,” she said. “This is his third year delivering mail on Christmas Eve, on foot, dressed as Jolly Old St. Nick.”

Even in the rain and in the middle of a pandemic, Santa “brought us so much joy!”

“We didn’t get his name, but are so happy we were able to get a few minutes of his time,” she said. “We just wanted to say, thank you Mr. Claus, we see you, and we believe in you and the Christmas spirit!  Thank you for all you do.”

