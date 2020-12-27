Blotter: Mooresville pair charged with methamphetamine, marijuana possession

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A Mooresville pair faces felony drug possession charges after Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered methamphetamine and marijuana in their possession.

Samantha Nicole Ely, 23, of the 10700 block of Unity Church Road, was charged on Saturday with felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

She was found with three individual bags totaling 1.8 grams of methamphetamine. She also had two glass smoking pipes and plastic bags, according to arrest warrants. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Billy Gene Barnes, 38, who resides at the same Unity Church Road address, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

He allegedly was in possession of 10 individual bags of methamphetamine totaling 12 grams. He also had a glass smoking pipe, a needle and plastic bags. The bags, according to the warrant, were used to package marijuana.

Barnes received a $20,000 secured bond. He also had a felony probation violation for which he received an additional $10,000 secured bond.

In other arrest warrants

• Matthew Glenn Tapley, 34, of the 200 block of Malcolm Road, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. According to the warrant, he was in possession of methamphetamine and was carrying a Taurus Millenium Pro.

• Joseph Dale Johnson Jr., 35, of Madison, Va., was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was charged on Thursday after Kannapolis police found him with a Smith & Wesson, an arrest warrant said.

• Travis Skyler Blankenship, of the 4500 block of Mooresville Road, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He attempted to run and refused to identify himself when law enforcement inquired, an arrest warrant stated. Salisbury Police officers were investigating an assault when they encountered Blankenship. He had a pocketknife and attempted to stab the victim, the warrant stated.

• David Paul Wilhelm, 39, of the 6300 block of Old Concord Road, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in possession of a glass jar that contained methamphetamine, according to the arrest warrant. He was arrested on Thursday.