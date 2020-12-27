Letter: Keep Christ in Christmas

I read Melodie Fleming’s letter published Thursday titled “Cross Can’t Be Separated from Christmas.” She makes several good points, and I’d like to add one more.

I’m a Sunday School teacher at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Last Sunday, the 20th, I taught a lesson on the Magi’s journey to Jerusalem to search for the one who was born king of the Jews. They brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Gold symbolizes the wealth of kings, and incense is burned by the high priest in the holy of holies on the Day of Atonement. These gifts recognize Jesus as king and high priest. Myrrh is an oil used to prepare bodies for burial — an obvious prophecy of his death on the cross — not a typical gift for a newborn baby.

Keep Christ in Christmas, and don’t forget the life that baby lived, including the cross.

— Pat Watson

Salisbury