December 27, 2020

  • 45°

Letter: Keep Christ in Christmas

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

I read Melodie Fleming’s letter published Thursday titled “Cross Can’t Be Separated from Christmas.”  She makes several good points, and I’d like to add one more.

I’m a Sunday School teacher at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Last Sunday, the 20th, I taught a lesson on the Magi’s journey to Jerusalem to search for the one who was born king of the Jews. They brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Gold symbolizes the wealth of kings, and incense is burned by the high priest in the holy of holies on the Day of Atonement. These gifts recognize Jesus as king and high priest. Myrrh is an oil used to prepare bodies for burial — an obvious prophecy of his death on the cross — not a typical gift for a newborn baby.

Keep Christ in Christmas, and don’t forget the life that baby lived, including the cross.

— Pat Watson

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

News

Months after flood, residents of Wellington Hills still dealing with fallout

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber to host CEO of NC Economic Development at January Power in Partnership

Kannapolis

Volunteers bring meals in on classy wheels

Business

At the Salisbury Emporium, there’s always something new on the shelf

Crime

A look back at Rowan County homicides in 2020

Business

Cooper’s mixed drink executive order receives mixed reaction from locals

Coronavirus

Ray Bost remembered as builder who constructed a larger-than-life legacy

Education

Partners in Learning making progress toward opening new facility in Salisbury

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases top 2,700 in week with erratic increases

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested for strangulation, assault

Nation/World

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

Nation/World

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

College

Duke women end basketball season amid virus

Crime

Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Local

Santa helps get mail out on a rainy Christmas Eve

News

Another Cooper inauguration gets derailed

News

1 million gallons of hog waste spills

Coronavirus

‘A lot of good in a short time:’ COVID-19 paramedics reflect on program as it comes to an end

Education

Laurel Harry to take over Literacy Council

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports more than 250 additional COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve; one death reported

Business

‘She always brought a smile:’ Dickert leaves behind positive legacy at Rowan EDC

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students