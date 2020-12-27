Teen charged in fatal Sunday crash

SALISBURY — Police say speed and drugs were factors in a single-vehicle collision Sunday that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.

The driver, Alex Garcia, 19, was traveling northbound around 6:30 a.m. on Jake Alexander Blvd. toward Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury Police said.

He lost control of his 2014 Mercedes sport utility vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree, police said.

Several were injured in the crash, including Garcia, who was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The others injured included an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds, neither of whom police have named. The 18-year-old and one 16-year-old remain in critical condition.

Garcia was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane of travel.