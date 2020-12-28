December 30, 2020

57 new COVID-19 cases reported; 33% currently positive in Rowan County

By Natalie Anderson

Published 6:30 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

SALISBURY — Continuing a Christmastime trend of fluctuating case increases, county health officials on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 positives, with more than 30% of all cases currently active.

County health officials report 8,561 total cases, 164 deaths and 5,532 recoveries since March, with 2,865 cases currently active. The average age among all cases is 44, while the average age among deaths is 79 and among hospitalizations is 65.

A total of 24 Rowan Countians are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Those statistics place the county 18th in the state for most reported cases and sixth for most reported deaths.

Cabarrus County currently reports a total of 10,772 cases, 135 deaths and 92 hospitalizations as of Monday.

State health officials reported an additional 3,888 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 520,716 cases from 6.77 million completed tests. Monday’s positivity rate was 14.7%, but the overall rate is 7.7%.

A total of 6,561 North Carolinians have died from the virus, while 3,192 are currently being hospitalized. Rowan County’s healthcare region, the Triad, continues to comprise the plurality of hospitalizations, ICU beds and inpatient hospital beds — at 934, 486 and 3,649, respectively. The Triad region includes Iredell, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.

Also on Monday, the CDC reported 145,959 additional COVID-19 cases and 1,345 deaths across the U.S., totaling 19.06 million cases and 332,246 deaths since January. An average of 54.5 cases per 100,000 residents has been reported over the last seven days, with North Carolina currently ranking 20th for its average of 51.3 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

