Police: Marijuana, mushrooms found in wreckage of fatal crash

SALISBURY — Police say they discovered marijuana and mushrooms in the wreckage of a Sunday morning crash that killed a 16-year-old and injured three others.

Alex Garcia, the 19-year-old driver, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane of travel. It’s not clear how fast Garcia was traveling when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at 1825 Jake Alexander Blvd., where Garcia was traveling northbound toward Statesville Boulevard.

Garcia lost control of the 2014 Mercedes sport utility vehicle, left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to Salisbury Police Department spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

Garcia was treated and released for minor injuries. The other passengers were an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, none of whom police have named. The 18-year-old and one 16-year-old remain in critical condition.

Felipe Gainey, 17, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. His mother, Lisa Gainey, who confirmed her son was a passenger in the car, has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

A wreck reconstruction will be conducted to ascertain speed and other factors from the collision, Walker said.

Police said more charges could be forthcoming.