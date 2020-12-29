Blotter: Tires, audio equipment stolen from vehicle

SALISBURY — Police say someone stole four tires, a speaker and amplifier from a vehicle parked at a local automotive dealership.

B&M Auto reported that someone stole the parts from a Honda Civic that had been dropped off three weeks ago, said Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker. The theft occurred sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 at the business, located at 600 N. Long St. No arrest has been made.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported Dec. 22 someone broke into his home in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, Mooresville.

• A man reported Dec. 22 his home was broken into in the 3300 block of Lentz Road, China Grove.

• A man reported Dec. 22 someone stole an ATV from his property in the 2200 block of River Church Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported Dec. 22 she was assaulted while in the 2000 block of Green Gable Lane.

• Hunter Wayne Hinson, 21, was charged Dec. 22 with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 100 block of BK Avenue, Rockwell.

• Alexandrah L. Tilley, 19, was charged Dec. 22 with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 100 block of BK Avenue, Rockwell.

• A man reported Dec. 23 someone stole his vehicle from the 200 block of Airport Road.

• A man reported Dec. 23 his vehicle was vandalized while in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

• A man reported Dec. 23 someone stole a golf cart charger from his garage in the 2300 block of 7th Street.

• A man reported Dec. 23 someone stole items from his home in the 700 block of West Ritchie Road.

• A woman reported Dec. 24 she was the victim of fraud while in the 300 block of Chalk Maple Road, China Grove.

• Alexandra Jade Kepley, 22, was charged Dec. 23 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia while in the 72000 block of northbound Interstate 85.

• Daniel Lee Stice, 40, was charged on Dec. 23 with felony breaking and entering a building while at the Rowan County Detention Center.