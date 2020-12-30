Area Sports briefs: Eaton, Storey pass away

From staff reports

Tom Eaton, Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Famer and American Legion baseball legend, passed away on Tuesday.

A story on Eaton’s amazing 1955 season for Boyden High, when he was a one-man pitching staff, appeared in Sunday’s Post.

He is the all-time leader for the local Legion progam with 33 career victories and 419 strikeouts.

Eaton established program single-season records of 15 wins and 219 strikeouts when he pitched for the 1955 Salisbury Legion team that went to the World Series.

•••

Ned Storey

Ned Storey passed away on Tuesday at 83.

Storey played on the 1955 Boyden High state champions and the 1955 Salisbury Legion team that won state, regional and sectional championships and went to the World Series.

He played college baseball and soccer at Pfeiffer.

Storey served as the General Chairman of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and helped coordinate the annual awards ceremony for many years.

CFL

Former Salisbury Hornet and Pittsburgh Steeler Keion Adams has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Local golf

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 68.56.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mark Yehl with a net of 66.77. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Gary Hahn with a net of 64.58. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 64.62.

Petrea shot the low gross score of 74. Hahn had low net score.

Ben Moore, 84, shot an 83. Ralph Luther, 86, shot an 86.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice.

The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Lofton and Bev & Ty Cobb.

The second-place team was Calvin Smith and Ralph & Pam Carver.

Ty Cobb had the longest putt. Smith won closest to the pin.

HS volleyball

West Rowan defeated Mount Pleasant twice on Senior Day in Mount Ulla.

West (9-3) won 25-17, 25-22 and 25-20 and 25-8, 29-27 and 25-18.

Senior Allison Ennis was honored for 1,000 career assists.

•••

Salisbury played without three players following COVID-19 tests and lost at North Davidson on Wednesday afternoon 25-14, 27-25 and 25-12.

Riley Peltz had 15 digs and seven kills. Grace Blackwell had 14 assists, five digs, four kills and two aces.

Mady Lawrence had 21 digs.

Ella Trainor had 10 digs and four kills. Mallory Link had four kills. Katie Peeler had three kills. Sheeneya Daugherty and Kendall Colwell had three digs each.

•••

East Rowan won against previously unbeaten North Stanly on Wednesday 25-18, 25-18 and 26-24.

Zoe Larson had four aces and 23 assists for the Mustangs (4-7). Leah Hinceman had eight kills and eight digs. Hannah Larson seven kills and nine digs. Mikayla Tucker had five kills. Dani Steelman had five kills and three blocks. Riley Hill had 14 digs.

East hosts Carson on Tuesday in the first round of the NPC tournament.

West Rowan plays in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal at West on Wednesday against the South Iredell-Statesville winner.

The tournament championship is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

HS swimming

There won’t be a Rowan County swim meet this season.

Regular-season swim meets, other than the conference championship meets, are limited to three teams.

The Central Carolina Conference is making plans to hold separate girls and boys championships.

HS cross country

The North Piedmont Conference Championships were pushed back to Jan. 6 and will be run in Statesville.

•••

West Rowan’s Megyn Spicer will continue her running career at Lincoln Memorial. A story is upcoming.

Fishing

The Bassmaster College Series will begin March 5-6 on Lake Norman in Cornelius.