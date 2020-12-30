December 30, 2020

  • 34°

Other voices: Stimulus package leaves local governments at risk

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

With the $900 billion federal stimulus package passed Monday, Republicans in Congress got their wish – none of it will go to directly assist cities and towns.

The opposition to helping local governments reflected Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s view that the package should not “bail out” blue cities that have supposedly mishandled their budgets apart from the pressures of the pandemic.

But that partisan slap will also hit a lot of Republican and nonpartisan municipal governments. And it will be especially painful not for big northern cities, but rural towns — like many in North Carolina — that are struggling to remain solvent.

U.S. Rep David Price, a Democrat representing parts of the Triangle and rural towns in the state’s 4th District, said in a statement, “The lack of direct state and local aid in the COVID-19 relief package was a stunning omission. This is not a red state or a blue state problem, nor a large city versus small town problem — the funding shortfalls are widespread and must be addressed.”

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, vice president of the North Carolina League of Municipalities, is dismayed that aid to local governments was a casualty of partisanship.

“On the local level we are nonpartisan. We are not dealing with things that have a blue or red bent,” she told the Editorial Board. “We are dealing where the rubber meets the road. These are essential services that our citizens need every day no matter what party you lean toward.”

The omission in the relief bill punishes those on the front lines of the pandemic response — teachers, firefighters, police and public health departments. And it jeopardizes a level of government that provides the basic infrastructure and services local businesses need to function.

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said Congress must reconsider funding local governments. “Cities in North Carolina depend on revenues that have been impacted by the pandemic, so cities and counties are also in need of federal support just to maintain basic services,” she said.

North Carolina’s local governments received relief in the first stimulus bill passed in the spring. Since then they have gotten by by drawing on their reserve funds and with help from an uptick in sales tax revenue over the summer, thanks to the first wave of stimulus spending.

But the pandemic has gone on longer than expected and its lagging impact on cities and towns will begin showing early in the new year. In Salisbury, for instance, Mayor Alexander said her town of 35,000 is projecting a 13 percent drop in property tax revenue because of businesses closing.

Other towns face similar shortfalls compounded by lower revenue from water, sewer and electricity fees because of a statewide moratorium on utility cutoffs. Some municipalities have postponed capital projects, delays that result in lost construction jobs.

Alexander said the most severe impact will be on the smallest of the more than 500 North Carolina governments that are part of the League of Municipalities. They could face insolvency if their reserves and credit ratings fall below state-mandated levels.

“Those that have struggled over losing industry or population are already teetering on the precipice of financial disaster and then you throw this in,” she said.

There’s hope that municipalities can hold off on layoffs and service cuts if the incoming Biden administration provides help. Mayors are particularly hopeful that President-elect Joe Biden’s call for major infrastructure spending will bring an infusion of federal dollars into local government.

But McConnell and other Republicans in Congress may yet get in the way. They shouldn’t. The health of local governments shouldn’t be subject to partisan fighting. As Alexander put it: “It doesn’t matter if you are red or blue. It’s about green — the money to pay for all of the expenses that go into making a municipality run efficiently.”

— Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer

Print Article

Comments

Education

Beginning Teacher of the Year Makenna Pate found her starting place close to home

Nation/World

Search for driver suspended after truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

Local

Family of seven loses belongings in East Bank Street house fire

Business

Rowan awards grants to local businesses; checks may be picked up today

Local

Spencer planning for January start of Park Plaza construction project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 tests, cases decrease after Christmas while positive percentage rises

Crime

Blotter: Tires, audio equipment stolen from vehicle

Local

Residents of Wellington Hills search for answers, worry about what could come next

Nation/World

House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill

Local

Political Notebook: Local lawmakers say new coronavirus relief package includes ‘misplaced priorities’

Nation/World

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Local

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

Education

RSS’ COVID-19 helpline open until Thursday

News

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

Coronavirus

57 new COVID-19 cases reported; 33% currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 29

Crime

Police: Marijuana, mushrooms found in wreckage of fatal crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: How have city, county governments shown leadership during pandemic?

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville pair charged with methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Local

Firefighters respond to Sunday morning East Bank Street house fire

Nation/World

US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Nation/World

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Crime

Teen charged in fatal Sunday crash

Nation/World

Officers give harrowing account of Nashville RV bombing, identify suspect