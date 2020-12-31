December 31, 2020

Letter: Have a little compassion

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

This year has been one of great despair for so many people.

You, the editor of the Salisbury Post, could have chosen anything to print Sunday on the front page. Possibly something uplifting, something that gives the reader a sense of hope for a better year ahead? However, on Sunday toward the bottom, you chose to print the article about murders.

I am a family member of one of the victims in the homicide article that you posted. Could you just for a moment imagine what our lives been like since the incident? The feelings of a horrific loss, nights of lost sleep, mountains of tears, counseling session after session just to be able to get back to a sense of sane, grief beyond anything that you could ever feel or imagine? Yes, I still think and struggle daily with it all, even now.

So, again, can you imagine how I feel? And not just me, all the others involved too that read this article? I ask you now, is it worth someone else’s emotional distress to print and reprint their lives, pictures and stories?

This is my family you have shared with the entire town, again. My heart is broken beyond anything I could ever imagine. My life is forever changed from this incident and you chose to print this article without any empathy whatsoever. My goal here is that you, the editor, would think past the words on the paper and look at the bigger picture.

We are all human and have feelings. So, in the future, a little compassion at the forefront might be considered.

— Tracy Webb-Goodman

Salisbury

