Letter: Look at Democrats’ overall agenda

Some say, “What the Democrats are doing doesn’t make any sense.” Everything makes sense if you look at their overall agenda.

They close churches because they want everybody to worship the government. If you are in church, this is not going to happen. They want big companies, but not stores, to stay open. They close small businesses that sell many of the same products. They know small business owners rarely vote for a Democrats while big business will help them with their agenda.

Democrats like to mandate the use of masks while prominent doctors have said masks will not control this virus. Also, I have heard of now tests that show they are effective in this case. These masks are nothing more than a tool of oppression. Mask mandates are intended to get people used to the idea, just shut up and follow the rules.

Seventy-five percent of the people who took the virus worse masks. I’m not a rocket scientist, but I think I’ll go without a mask unless I’m mowing the grass.

Democrats want to defund the police. Their plan is to create a federal police force then eliminate local law enforcement. It would be a problem when an elected sheriff says he/she will not enforce the law. An elected sheriff can’t be fired. While unruly, appointed federal police can be disposed of at will. It’s about control of your life.

If Democrats get in control, there will be no long term worry about illegals entering the country. Why would someone leave a third world country to come to another one? Immigrants would become emigrants.

If Joe Biden gets in the White House, he won’t need to add to the Supreme Court. It’s already worthless as it is. Also, voting would just be a waste of time.

— Delmar McDaniel

Salisbury