December 31, 2020

  • 55°

Previous Salisbury Post newsmakers of the year

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

At the end of each year since 1984, the staff of the Salisbury Post vote on a local person or thing that has made headlines and played a major role in local events.

1984: Salisbury native Elizabeth Dole, transportation secretary in the Reagan Administration, who was a rising star, along with husband Sen. Bob Dole, in national politics.

1985: David Murdock, owner of Cannon Mills since 1982, who fought off a union vote and then sold the company to Fieldcrest.

1986: Salisbury Post Publisher Jim Hurley III, whose leadership and investments led to several building projects downtown, at Catawba College and elsewhere.

1987: Edward Clement. one of the founders of Historic Salisbury Foundation, who stepped forward to fight the siting of a hazardous waste incinerator in Rowan.

1988: Tim Russell, Rowan County manager, who led the county through several thorny issues, including condemning land for a landfill.

1989: Don Martin, the first superintendent of the newly merged Rowan-Salisbury School System, who kept the plan from unraveling before it even started.

1990: Darrell Hinnant (now mayor of Kannapolis), executive director of the state’s hazardous waste management authority when the state was trying to site an incinerator on the Rowan-Iredell county line.

1991: Food Lion co-founder Ralph Ketner and wife Anne, who gave the newly restored Plaza to the city, started a housing program and donated substantially to several causes.

1992: Food Lion, then the nation’s fastest-growing grocery chain and the focus of a citical PrimeTime Live TV report, two congressional hearings and a Labor Department investigation.

1993: Newton Cohen, chairman of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, whose change of heart helped convince voters to pass a $44 million school bond issue.

1994: Sheriff Bob Martin, who dealt with several brutal murders, political change and a construction project plagued by delays.

1995: Fieldcrest-Cannon Stadium, which saw disappointing attendance and a payment dispute in its first year of operation.

1996: Rowan Regional Medical Center, which saw the construction of the $14 million Wilson L. Smith Family Outpatient Clinic.

1997: Four children who died of abuse while their families were under investigation by or involved with the Department of Social Services: Budde Clark, Trola Miller, Christopher Jones and DeMallon Krider.

1998: Julian Robertson Jr., a Wall Street money manager who grew up in Salisbury, helped start The Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation with an $18 million endowment and whose multi-billion-dollar Tiger Fund made headlines.

1999: David Treme, Salisbury city manager, who hired a new police chief and caught flak for a policy prohibiting married couples from working in the same department.

2000: Displaced workers, people suddenly out of work as Cone Mills closes its Salisbury plant, other companies start layoffs and U.S. jobs go elsewhere.

2001: NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt, who died after crashing into a wall at Daytona.

2002: Elizabeth Dole, this time for winning a seat in the U.S. Senate.

2003: U.S. soldiers from Rowan who were fighting in the war in Iraq.

2004: Dr. Albert J.D. Aymer, president of Hood Seminary, which has a growing enrollment and is moving from Livingstone to its own campus.

2005: Tim Russell, fired as county manager after hiring a private investigator with county find out who was mailing scathing criticisms of county government to community leaders, signing them, “Common Sense” (who has yet to be conclusively identified).

2006: Jack Thomson, director of Historic Salisbury Foundation, who oversaw a dramatic home restoration featured on the History Channel and fought against demolition of buildings on West Fisher Street downtown.

2007: Treasure Feamster, a Salisbury 13-year-old whose killing in gang crossfire brought attention to gangs and youth violence.

2008: Victor Isler Sr. and Justin Monroe, two Salisbury firefighters whose death in the Salisbury Millwork fire rocked the city.

2009: The Rowan County American Legion baseball team, which finished third in the nation in the Legion World Series in Fargo, N.D.

2010: Retiring D.A. Bill Kenerly, who in his last year on the job handled several murder cases and served as special prosecutor investigating former Gov. Mike Easley’s campaign finance practices.

2011: The student athlete, as local high schools win state championships in sports ranging from girls’ tennis to boys’ basketball.

2012: Doug Paris, named Salisbury city manager after starting with the city in 2006 as a summer intern.

2013: Erica Parsons, missing teenager.

2014: La Resistance, a local political action committee, which outspent many candidates and possibly affected the outcome of the primary and general elections.

2015: The Rowan County Little League Girls, a team of 13 middle-schoolers who brought home a softball world championship from Portland, Oregon.

2016: A’yanna Allen, a 7-year-old girl, who was murdered Dec. 4 while she slept in the bedroom she shared with her paternal grandmother.

2017: Al Heggins, who became Salisbury’s first-ever Black female mayor in her first bid for the Salisbury City Council.

2018: Rowan-Salisbury Schools, which made state history with its renewal status and ruled local features with a school closure plan.

2019: Chewy, an e-commerce company specializing in pet products that announced it would build a massive, new fulfillment center in Rowan County. It was the largest, single economic development announcement in terms of jobs in the county’s history.

2020: The Confederate monument known as “Fame,” which became a flashpoint for local protests in 2020. Those protests included gunshots fired in the air, resulted in police in riot gear downtown, tear gas deployed, a curfew and a state of emergency. The Salisbury City Council voted to approve a deal to move the monument as a result.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Five new deaths, active cases top 3,000 in Rowan County

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Kannapolis woman admits to pushing grandmother down stairs, faces murder charges

Local

Replacement plan for NC license plates begins with new year

Local

2020 Newsmaker of the Year: ‘Fame’ Confederate monument

Local

Previous Salisbury Post newsmakers of the year

Local

Winter issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Local

Salisbury attorney James Davis recognized as family law specialist

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Smart Start provides Christmas for six local families

High School

High school volleyball: Carson hands Raiders first loss

Education

‘Our best days are ahead of us’ — Meet Brent Williams, 2021 NC Superintendent of the Year

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with drugs, traffic infractions following two-county chase

Christmas Happiness

Community helps nearly 400 families, 900 children through Christmas Happiness

Local

City arborist Mark Martin retiring after 26 years with city

News

Outgoing NC House minority leader named to Court of Appeals

Coronavirus

Three new deaths, 102 positives reported

Crime

Two men charged in Mount Ulla home invasion

Education

Beginning Teacher of the Year Makenna Pate found her starting place close to home

Nation/World

Search for driver suspended after truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

Local

Family of seven lost belongings in East Bank Street house fire

Business

Rowan awards grants to local businesses; checks may be picked up today

Local

Spencer planning for January start of Park Plaza construction project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 tests, cases decrease after Christmas while positive percentage rises

Crime

Blotter: Tires, audio equipment stolen from vehicle