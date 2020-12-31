December 31, 2020

Salisbury attorney James Davis recognized as family law specialist

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

SALISBURY — Salisbury attorney, James Davis, was recently recognized by the N.C. State Bar as a board-certified specialist in family law.

Davis, who is also a board-certified specialist in federal criminal law and state criminal law, is now one of only five attorneys in the state to have passed three board certification exams.

Davis has been a practicing attorney for over 29 years and is head of Davis & Davis, Attorneys at Law, P.C. He concentrates his legal practice in the areas of family law, criminal defense and civil litigation while routinely lecturing at continuing legal education classes and seminars.

The N.C. State Bar certifies lawyers as specialists in designated practice areas as a service to the public by identifying lawyers who have demonstrated special knowledge, skill and proficiency in certain areas of law.

To become a board-certified specialist, a lawyer must be an active member in good standing with the North Carolina State Bar for at least five years, devote at least 25% of the practice to the specialty during the past five years, attend continuing legal education seminars in the specialty, be favorably evaluated in peer review by other lawyers and judges and pass a written examination in the specialty practice area.

Certification is granted for a five-year period. To maintain certification, a lawyer must demonstrate substantial involvement in the practice area, attend seminars in that area, and be favorably evaluated by peers.

<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

