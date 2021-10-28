October 28, 2021

2021 Election Guide

Voter Information

Election Day: November 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Find where to go to vote, see your sample ballot and check your registration: click here

Contact the Rowan County Board of Elections: 704-216-8140 or visit 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard W., Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147

 

The following table is best viewed on a laptop, desktop computer or in a horizontal orientation on smartphones.

 

Salisbury Mayor

Karen Alexander

Article | Video

Al Heggins

Article | Video

Salisbury City Council

Jonathan Barbee

Article | No Video

Jessica Cloward

Article | Video

Nalini Joseph

Article | Video

Harry McLaughlin Jr.

Article| Video

David Post

Article | Video

Tamara Sheffield

Article | Video

Anthony Smith

Article | Video

Other Town Races:

 

