January 3, 2021

  • 48°

Ann Farabee column — Hope full

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

By Ann Farabee

One of my readers sent me this message, “I noticed that you write about hope a lot.”

I did not realize it, but I think they are correct.

Having lived a life filled with struggles, hope has been my only hope.

Yes — I am hope-full.

This is some of my personal hope-list.

Trust me — it is not hope-less.

I hope we play more — board games, ballgames, in the yard.

I hope we pray more — may prayer be our steering wheel — not our spare tire.

I hope we see more — for the beauty of our world is astounding.

I hope we be more — following God’s will for us.

I hope we live more — and find time to do things we have never done before.

I hope we love more — God and people.

I hope we teach more — we have messages that need to be shared.

I hope we reach more — by sharing the gospel with the world.

I hope grace flows — like a river.

I hope we enjoy more — by finding joy in the simple things.

I hope we make time to rest — it will help us be at our best.

I hope we trust more — for God’s timing is perfect.

I hope we redeem the time — for our time is short.

I hope we walk in faith — not fear

I hope we will be better — not bitter.

I hope those who are grieving never stop believing.

I hope we stay thankful — for our blessings and for the goodness of God.

I hope when people talk — we listen.

I hope we learn from change — and can call it wisdom.

I hope we will forgive more — as Christ forgave us.

I hope God will restore that which was lost.

I hope that many will give their hearts to Jesus this year.

I hope that we can be a light leading others to the way, the truth, and the life.

Welcome 2021.

I hope we never lose our hope.

I hope we do not look back too often, for we are not going that way.

Thank you to my reader who noticed I write about hope a lot.

You helped me decide on Hebrews 10:23 as my verse for 2021:

Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Nina Oliver

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Hope Oliphant and Main Street Marketplace

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Marvin Moore

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sarah Hensley

Business

Working from home prompts some to make office upgrades, forces others to adjust

Local

Local nonprofits offer creative, constructive ways to unload unwanted holiday decorations

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Tony Watlington

Business

‘We thought it was a blessing:’ local businesses thankful for grant program

News

Public hearing on consolidation of human services to be held during commissioners meeting

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Peter Franzese

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Brian Stallings

East Spencer

East Spencer to take a closer look at street paving projects

Coronavirus

County, state set new coronavirus records to start 2021

Coronavirus

New record set in Rowan for daily COVID-19 positives

Nation/World

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill