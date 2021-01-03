January 3, 2021

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

Three Rivers Land Trust announced the conservation of a 147-acre property located in Davie County.

The landowner, Grover McNair, placed a permanent conservation easement on his family farm on Dec. 29, 2020. This conservation easement will restrict future development and subdivision of the parcel.

“This newly protected property in Davie County is comprised of mature hardwoods, pine stands, and is bisected by a beautiful unnamed creek that is a tributary of Dutchman’s Creek,” Sam Parrott, associate director of conservation for Three Rivers Land Trust, said in a news release. “By conserving this property, we are not only protecting the extensive mixed hardwoods and wildlife habitat, but are also protecting water quality in Dutchman’s Creek and ultimately the Yadkin River.”

Three Rivers Land Trust, based in Salisbury, stated that it is committed to working with property owners like McNair to conserve tracts like these, while they remain undeveloped.

“I consider myself very fortunate to be able to protect this beautiful tract of land,” McNair said in a news release. “Many thanks to Three Rivers Land Trust for helping me realize my father’s dream. I know his spirit is smiling. My wish is that future generations will enjoy and appreciate the peace and tranquility this land affords.”

Grover McNair poses on his land in Davie County that he recently entered into a conservation easement through the Three Rivers Land Trust. Photo submitted.

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 115 acres in Stanly County

Three Rivers Land Trust announced the permanent preservation of a 115-acre property owned by Leon and Donna Huneycutt in Stanly County.

The Huneycutts previously worked with Three Rivers Land Trust in 2002 to protect an adjacent 136-acre property. Both properties possess significant river frontage on the Rocky River, one of the longest undammed rivers in the Piedmont. Bald eagles, river otters, soft shell turtles and many other wildlife species call the Rocky River home.

“Three Rivers Land Trust is proud to have worked with the Huneycutts to permanently conserve

their property and help them meet their conservation goals,” Executive Director Travis

Morehead said in a news release. “Protecting working farms and forests has been a focus of TRLT since our inception, having protected more than 15,000 acres of farmland since 1995.”

Not only are Leon and Donna Huneycutt conservation land owners, but Leon also serves on the Three Rivers Land Trust Board of Directors.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

For more information about supporting Three Rivers Land Trust by becoming a member, 

contact Michael Fulk, michael@threeriverslandtrust.org or visit their website at

www.threeriverslandtrust.org/donate.

Leon Huneycutt stands on his land in Stanly County that will be preserved through an easement. Photo submitted.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2020

SALISBURY — In a year where local businesses struggled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce had a busy 12 months.

Early in the year, the chamber led the formation of the Rowan Economic Recovery Task Force. By working with community partners, the chamber provided information to businesses and displaced workers.

The chamber also hosted 12 webinars and held numerous Zoom meetings to educate small businesses about how to apply for various grants offered to businesses dealing with the impact of COVID-19. During the pandemic, chamber staff members called over 300 of the organization’s members to check-in and spread awareness about available resources.

Despite restrictions, the chamber continued to offer many of its usual programs, but in a virtual format. The Power in Partnership meetings went virtual and the Leadership Rowan class had hybrid class sessions including both in person and virtual experiences. The Minority Business Council, Young Professionals and Business After Hours have conducted virtual meetings as well.

