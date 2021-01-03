January 3, 2021

  • 48°
North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) drives with the ball. (AP File Photo/Gerry Broome)

Black’s late jumper helps Heels nip Irish

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe had a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Leaky Black hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds, and North Carolina beat Notre Dame 66-65 on Saturday.

Kerwin Walton made a career-high four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for UNC (6-4, 1-2 ACC). The freshman is 12 of 24 from behind the arc this season.

Caleb Love hit a 3 before Sharpe scored the final six points in a 9-0 run that gave North Carolina a two-point lead with 4:19 left in the game. There were six lead changes, including a layup by Prentiss Hubb that gave the Fighting Irish a 65-64 lead with 36 seconds later. With the shot clock dwindling, Black slipped around a screen by Garrison Brooks and dropped in a running bank shot to cap the scoring with 9.1 seconds remaining.

Notre Dame (3-6, 0-3) led for nearly 28 minutes and Nate Laszewski’s 3-pointer — capping his streak of 11 consecutive points for the Fighting Irish in less than three minutes — made it 57-50 with 7:39 to play.

Laszewski led the Fighting Irish with 25 points and nine rebounds and Hubb scored 14 points. Laszewski, who went into the game shooting 57.1% from behind the arc, made a career-high seven 3s on 11 attempts.

The Tar Heels shot a season-low 35% (24 of 69) from the field but outrebounded Notre Dame 48-27, including 21-3 on the offensive glass. The Fighting Irish, who shot 47% (25 of 55), were outscored 21-3 in second-chance points.

The game was announced on New Year’s Eve after UNC and Notre Dame had games originally scheduled for Saturday against Syracuse and Pittsburgh, respectively, postponed due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Nina Oliver

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Hope Oliphant and Main Street Marketplace

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Marvin Moore

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sarah Hensley

Business

Working from home prompts some to make office upgrades, forces others to adjust

Local

Local nonprofits offer creative, constructive ways to unload unwanted holiday decorations

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Tony Watlington

Business

‘We thought it was a blessing:’ local businesses thankful for grant program

News

Public hearing on consolidation of human services to be held during commissioners meeting

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Peter Franzese

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Brian Stallings

East Spencer

East Spencer to take a closer look at street paving projects

Coronavirus

County, state set new coronavirus records to start 2021

Coronavirus

New record set in Rowan for daily COVID-19 positives

Nation/World

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill