Letter: Be careful what you wish for

It looks as though we won’t have Trump to kick around for too much longer. Thanks to the last election, America can breathe a huge, collective sigh of relief.

But what happened? What did he do? Here are three things off the top of my head.

He cut taxes and regulations, creating a vibrant economy with steady growth, low unemployment and higher wages. He used the military and sanctions against Iran to decimate ISIS. And, my favorite, he allowed America to become energy independent.

The nerve of this guy. No wonder he didn’t get re-elected. All this reminds me of the old adage, “Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it.”

Well, we just got something.

— Alan Gilmour

Salisbury