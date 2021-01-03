Letter: Enforce laws instead

South Carolina, like many other states, is considering criminalizing the lawful use of publicly owned highways (a bill creating penalties for “improper use of the left lane”).

Many accidents occur when vehicles attempt lane changes and fail to see other drivers in their blind spot. Why then should a driver doing the lawful speed limit be forced to risk a lane change so that another driver can flaunt the law. A more logical solution would be to enforce speed laws or eliminate them.

— John Alexander

Salisbury