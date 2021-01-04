Blotter: Man faces indecent liberties charges

SALISBURY — A 21-year-old was charged Thursday with indecent liberties with children.

Shane Michael Frasier Jr. was charged in connection with inappropriate contact that occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov. 13 with an 8-year-old male.

The Department of Social Services was notified and the case was assigned to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detective.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday responded to an overdose in the 300 block of Ted Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported an accidental overdose in the 3700 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported being assaulted with a log in the 200 block of Bostian Heights Street in China Grove.

• Janice Kee Dabbs, 60, was charged Thursday with being a fugitive from justice.

• Tyler Lane Floyd, 20, was charged with assault by pointing at gun in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported fraud on Timberlake Trail in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported recovering stolen property in the 300 block of Foxrun Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a drug overdose in the 1500 block of Saw Road in China Grove

• Love’s Travel Stop on Peeler Road on Wednesday reported that cigarettes were stolen.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a drug overdose in the 7200 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a drug overdose in the 200 block of Westhaven Way in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported assault in the 1900 block of Mooresville Road.

• A person on Friday reported an assault in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• A man reported Friday that his neighbors shot guns on New Year’s and a bullet hit his camper in the 400 block of Chesapeake Drive.

• A man on Friday reported an Amazon package was stolen from his front door int he 600 block of Oak Forest Lane.

• A woman on Friday reported an attempted larceny from her vehicle in the 500 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A man on Friday reported a robbery in the 1200 block of West Fisher Street.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 430 block of Harrel Street.

• An attempted burglary was reported Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A tag was stolen off of a broken-down vehicle Saturday in the 300 block of South Oakhurst Drive.

• A woman reported a physical domestic assault Sunday in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A light pole was left lying the the roadway Sunday after a hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of South Main Street.

• A person reported vandalism Sunday in the 1300 block of North Long Street.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported a drug overdose in the 900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Crystal Cheryl McCain on Sunday was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.