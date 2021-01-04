January 4, 2021

George Black

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:47 am Monday, January 4, 2021

SALISBURY — Police charged a Salisbury man with shooting into occupied property after a party at Brenner Crossing Apartments early Sunday morning.

George Thomas Black Jr., 28, faces charges of discharging a firearm into occupied property, a felony; driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding. He’s accused of shooting into the tire of a 2007 Saturn car that was occupied by two women.

Lt. Lee Walker said police were responding to a large party at the apartment complex that resulted in a fight when a woman said her vehicle had been shot into. Police also heard the shots while they were breaking up the fight.

Asked about any violations of COVID-19 restrictions, Walker said the party was outdoors.

Black was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

