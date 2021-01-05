High school basketball: Wonder girls drop opener

Staff report

CONCORD — The West Cabarrus Wolverines got a victory in their basketball debut on Tuesday.

Coached by former Hickory coach and A.L. Brown graduate Tolonda Simmons, West Cabarrus’ girls handled A.L. Brown 60-30 in a South Piedmont Conference matchup.

Future Fields had 14 points and 10 steals for the Wolverines. Ashlee Shaw had 12 points and 10 boards.

Also scoring in double figures were Jade Clowney (13) and Emonie Hicks (10).

Junior Kaylee Yow had seven points and 15 rebounds for the Wonders. Xiomara Estala scored five.

The teams are scheduled to play again Friday in Kannapolis.

A.L. BROWN (30) — Yow 7, Estala 5, Grant 4, Gegory 4, Robinson 4, Frazier 2, Grier 2, Purvis 2.

W. CABARRUS (60) — Fields 14, Clowney 13, Shaw 12, Hicks 10, Flake 6, Burgess 5.

West Cabarrus 9 16 20 15 — 60

A. L. Brown 4 6 9 11 — 30