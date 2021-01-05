High school volleyball: Tournament update

From staff reports

HS volleyball

South Rowan swept Ledford 25-11, 25-14 and 25-6 on Tuesday in a Central Carolina Conference Tournament semifinal.

Anna Rymer had 13 kills. Kendall Walter had eight kills. Cameron Black had seven kills.

Payton Black had 24 digs. Leah Rymer had 21 assists.

The top-seeded Raiders (13-1) will play No. 3 seed Central Davidson tonight at Oak Grove for the tournament championship.

Both teams will be in the state playoffs, along with Oak Grove.

•••

Salisbury won 25-21, 24-26, 25-15 and 25-15 against East Davidson on Tuesday in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament consolation round.

Salisbury (5-8) finished the season with two victories.

Ellen Yang had 34 assists, 14 digs, seven kills and six aces for the Hornets.

Riley Peltz had 19 digs, 15 kills and five aces. Ella Trainor had 14 kills and eight digs. Mallory Link had 10 kills. Kendall Cowell had six digs. Mady Lawrene had 26 digs. Grace Blackwell and Massa Sirleaf had two digs each.

•••

Carson had a sweep at East Rowan in the first round of the North Piedmont Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

The teams tied for fourth in the regular season.

The loss ended the season for the Mustangs (4-9).

Carson (6-7) plays top-seeded North Iredell in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at West Rowan.

West Rowan hosts South Iredell at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a matchup that could have a bearing on the playoffs. They split in the regular season and tied for second place.

Projections have one, but not both, making the playoffs as a wild card team.

North Iredell is the only team with a guaranteed playoff berth.