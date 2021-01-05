January 5, 2021

  • 46°

Letter: Do the right thing, reject Electoral College results

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Voter fraud in six states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada) has disenfranchised millions of voters from their God-given constitutional right to choose the president of the United States. Supporters of U.S. representatives from N.C. call on them to do the right thing. Voters demand justice!

On Wednesday, I ask them to follow the Constitution, stand tall with the integrity in which their supporters know they have and vote against voter fraud. Vote for justice. Vote to reject the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

Our Constitution hangs in the balance. Please do the right thing. Thank you for your time, and I along with all supporters look forward to the response on Wednesday.

— Angelena Spillman
Salisbury

