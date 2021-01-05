January 5, 2021

  • 46°
Photo by Rowan County Emergency Services - The scene of a crash Tuesday morning on Sherrills Ford Road.

One airlifted from scene of Sherrills Ford Road crash with life-threatening injuries

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021

SALISBURY — One man was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being pinned between an SUV and his truck on Sherrills Ford Road.

The incident was caused by two separate crashes that occurred around 5:32 a.m. near the intersection of Sherrills Ford Road and Cameron Drive, said Trooper TL Gillespie.

In the first crash, a moped traveling toward Salisbury on Sherrills Ford Road struck a truck as it was pulling out onto the road. In that crash, there were no injuries of note, Gillespie said. The drivers of the moped and truck exited their vehicles.

It was then when an SUV also traveling toward Salisbury on Sherrills Ford Road struck the truck and pinned its driver against his vehicle, Gillespie said.

The second collision created a fire and all three vehicles — the moped, truck and SUV — were engulfed. Gillespie said the driver of the moped pulled the truck’s driver away from the scene of the crash before the vehicles caught on fire.

Gillespie said he couldn’t immediately release the name of the truck driver who was airlifted.

It’s not clear, Gillespie said, whether the driver of the SUV sustained any injuries. While a person claimed to be the driver at the scene, witnesses told responders there was another person driving the vehicle, Gillespie said.

The roadway was closed for about two and a half hours as emergency personnel responded to the crashes.

Print Article

Comments

Local

One airlifted from scene of Sherrills Ford Road crash with life-threatening injuries

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug charges, larceny from South Main Street business

Local

United at last, South Main Book Co. owner finally brings second adopted daughter home

Local

City council to be presented with 2019-20 audit, receive recommendations for grant

Local

Due to error, more business could receive funding from small business grant program

Education

No changes to Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ plan B when classes start back this week

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 cases continue climb; next phase of vaccinations to begin

Crime

One struck during drive-by shooting; Cadillac sought by police

Crime

Blotter: Man faces indecent liberties charges

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for pharmacy thief

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being told to leave hotel

Crime

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

Ask Us

Ask Us: Livingstone College still plans to build urban farm

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Hudson joins Budd in announcing he will object to election certification

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman arrested for falsely claiming she was abducted

Nation/World

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes

10 to Watch

Post names 10 to Watch for 2021

Education

Salisbury native oversees large-scale street mural in Greenville

Health

Rowan County’s first baby of 2021 ‘represents hope and opportunity for all of us’

East Spencer

East Spencer firefighters honored for 20+ years of service

Business

Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 200 across two counties

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Sen. Carl Ford

10 to Watch

10 to Watch: Post Overdose Response Team

News

Darrell Blackwelder column: Hollies provide colorful berries during the winter season