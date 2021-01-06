High school basketball: Briggs gets 26, but Wonder boys lose opener

Staff report

CONCORD — A.L. Brown’s junior standout Kheni Briggs scored 26 points, but the Wonders still fell 62-56 on opening night at West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

The new school — the Wolverines — started fast and led 19-13 after a quarter.

A.L. Brown, under new coach Andy Poplin, came back to lead 27-26 at halftime, but West Cabarrus put together a strong fourth quarter.

Bryson Chajon, another junior, scored 15 for the Wonders. Junior Ja’Lan Chambers had 10 points, as three players accounted for 51 of Brown’s 56.

A.L. Brown 13 14 15 14 — 56

W. Cabarrus 19 7 16 20 — 62

•••

In other SPC games, Concord beat Northwest Cabarrus 50-44 and Cox Mill rolled 83-61 against Robinson.